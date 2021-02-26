RGF® Environmental Group Releases Independent Test: PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® Inactivates greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 Virus in the Air and on Surfaces

SARS-CoV-2, commonly known as coronavirus, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Given the CDC's determination that SARS-CoV-2 is an airborne virus, meaning it spreads from person-to-person via aerosols and respiratory particles, the test results are important for building owners and operators seeking a proven solution to combat SARS-CoV-2 in the air and on surfaces inside the occupied or air-conditioned space.

"SARS-CoV-2 virus particles or aerosols are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Large virus particles fall out of the air and onto surfaces, resulting in surface contamination, however small virus particles can stay airborne for hours," noted Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science & Technology at RGF® Environmental Group. "Similar to RGF's REME HALO®, the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® neutralizes greater than 99.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air and on contaminated surfaces."

Testing Protocols and Results

Testing was performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California. RGF's test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1,280 cu. ft.) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home. The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. With the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® operating inside the chamber, the virus was reduced on contact, resulting in a greater than 99.9% reduction of the virus within the simulated real-world space at 36", 72" and 84" distance from the cell.

Testing of the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® active air purification system indicated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is significantly neutralized within the occupied space, and significantly reduced risk of person-to-person infection by respiratory particles and aerosols. The PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® eliminated the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system filters or UV air purification system.

PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® Product Overview and Applications

The magnetic-mount Package PHI Unit – Air Purification System leverages PHI-CELL® technology to actively treat the air inside conditioned spaces. This product is specifically designed for package HVAC systems. Because of its versatile magnetic mount installation, the Package PHI Unit can be used in a wide variety of applications. Adjustable magnetic feet attach without fasteners to the blower unit, simplifying installation. The Package PHI Unit is effective where ductwork is difficult to access or where modification to existing or HVAC systems is not an option. These units can also be used in conjunction with RGF's new PKG Rack™ system enabling installation for up to eight package units in one application.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com .

