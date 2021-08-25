RGF® on Shake Shack Restaurants Partnering With National TAB to Sanitize the Air and Contact Surfaces With RGF's In-Duct Air Purifiers

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, announces the full installation of its active air treatment solution in 180 Shake Shack restaurants across the United States. National TAB, a leader in the test and balance and indoor air quality industries, installed RGF's proprietary products with PHI-CELL® and REME® technology, proven to inactivate over 99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces and the aerosolized form of the virus. The installation of RGF air purification products will also help mitigate risk around norovirus, a common health concern for restaurants.

The RGF-PKG package unit uses RGF's patented Photohydroionization (PHI-CELL) technology to reduce airborne and surface bacteria, viruses, odors, VOCs (chemical odors), and mold.

"Shake Shack has always prioritized the health and safety of our guests. Over the past year, we put heightened focus on the indoor air quality within each of our restaurants," notes Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. "RGF's active air treatment solution, combined with increased ventilation and HVAC filtration, provided us an amazing solution to ensure we are providing a high-quality and safe experience for our team and guests."

"RGF provides the only third-party tested commercial equipment proven to inactivate both surface and airborne virus particles," notes Will Turnbough, VP of National Markets at National TAB. "RGF provides our customers with an active air treatment solution that is safe, cost-effective and easy to install and maintain."

"RGF and our HVAC contractors like National Tab are committed to helping restaurants provide the safest possible dining experiences for their customers. RGF has air purification technologies that clean the air and others that help assure that foods are safe and free of harmful bacteria and viruses. These technologies are used in thousands of restaurants across the U.S. and have a proven track record of safety and effectiveness," notes Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director Science & Technology, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. "We are pleased to partner with National Tab on the installation of our equipment in over 180 Shake Shack restaurants along with other high profile, national chain customers looking at improving restaurant safety."

Industry-Leading Testing Protocol

The third-party testing was performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California. RGF's test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1,280 cu. ft.), representing a real-world conditioned commercial space. The virus was nebulized into the space, simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person.

Results from the test include:

RGF's PHI-CELL ® technology inactivated greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and inactivated 99.5% of the aerosolized form of SARS-CoV-2.

technology inactivated greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and inactivated 99.5% of the aerosolized form of SARS-CoV-2. RGF's REME HALO technology inactivated greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and inactivated 99.8% of the aerosolized form of SARS-CoV-2.

By actively treating air inside the occupied space, the PHI-CELL ® eliminated the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system filters or UV air purification system.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 300 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span nine acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

About National TAB

National TAB is a leader in the testing and balancing and indoor air quality industries, and has partnered with notable companies, including Shake Shack, Chipotle, Chick Fil A, Kroger, and more. Since its founding in 2006, National TAB has served clients as a trusted partner for the lifetime of their buildings and taken a holistic approach to creating healthy environments with comfort, under control. The team prides itself on consistent, positive outcomes and are deeply committed to delivering results above and beyond the expected. National TAB serves clients nationwide and in regional markets with strategic support and satellite offices throughout the country and continues to expand its presence in new regions. To learn more, visit nationaltab.com.

Media Contact

For more information about this project, the third-party testing or to schedule an interview, please contact Malia Powers with Power On Marketing at [email protected] or 813-763-7488.

Related Files

Shake Shack Restaurants Partner with National TAB to Sanitize the Air and Contact Surfaces with RGF's In-du.docx

Related Images

phi-pkg14-phi-cell.jpg

PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL

The RGF-PKG package unit uses RGF's patented Photohydroionization (PHI-CELL) technology to reduce airborne and surface bacteria, viruses, odors, VOCs (chemical odors), and mold.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V18e3pLP0DI

SOURCE RGF Environmental Group, Inc.