RGT Wealth Advisors Announces Steve Novak As A Managing Director

After starting his career at one of the premier large law firms in Texas, Steve led the Dallas office of a nationally recognized boutique estate planning firm, The Blum Firm. Following his time at the Blum Firm, Steve joined a major investment bank, facilitating the activities of the family office resources group across the United States.



Steve has been recognized as one of the top attorneys in Dallas by D Magazine from 2013 to 2018, and was also named a Thompson Reuters "Super Lawyer" from 2014 to 2018. Steve was also named a Texas Monthly "Rising Star" from 2006 to 2013.

Steve has been involved in numerous professional and charitable organizations, including the Dallas Estate Planning Council, the Parkland Foundation Planned Giving Council, the SMU Planned Giving Board of Advisors, the Dallas Council on Charitable Gift Planners, and Campfire First Texas Council Board of Directors. Steve is also a frequent speaker on estate planning and charitable topics.



Steve earned his Bachelor's degree in political science and Juris Doctor degree at the University of Kansas. He is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in estate planning and probate law, and has earned the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation from the American College.

About RGT Wealth Advisors

Since 1985, RGT and its employees have dedicated themselves to serving as the advisors for individuals and families who desire a customized approach to their investment management and financial planning needs. RGT serves clients throughout the US from its office in Dallas, Texas and has approximately $4 billion in assets under management.

