R.H. Boyd Hosts Events Supporting Financial Literacy and Empowerment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation has partnered with award-winning actor, best-selling author, and former US presidential appointee Hill Harper for the launch of North America's first Black-owned Digital Wallet and financial capacity-building technology: The Black Wall Street.

Harper and The Black Wall Street are hosting a financial literacy campaign and bus tour, "The Digital Financial Revolution," which commemorates the 1921 massacre of Blacks in Tulsa, Okla. and the destruction of Black Wall Street by reclaiming the name for community empowerment.

The 33-market charitable tour kicked off in Los Angeles and will culminate with centennial activities in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla. on May 31, and June 1, 2021.

The Nashville stop is a hybrid rally to be held at the R.H. Boyd corporate office on May 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Registration is required to attend either in person or online.

"The need is vast for financial literacy in our community. As the wealth gap widens, our people are left behind continually and the only way to change that is through education, empowerment, and action," said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, president/CEO. "As R.H. Boyd celebrates our 125th anniversary, our commitment is to hold true to these principles for the next 125 years."

Another component of R.H. Boyd's commitment to education and empowerment is the 2021 Vision Conference™, a premier leadership event offering resources that are crucial to our communities—including financial literacy, business advice/mentorship, youth engagement, women's empowerment, and continuing education credits through access to the urban leadership program Seminary Now™ at Northern Seminary.

The conference will take place June 16-18, 2021, in conjunction with the 115th annual session of the National Baptist Congress. The conference theme, "Reset, Renew, and Rebuild" (1 Peter 5:10) focuses squarely on empowerment principles.

R.H. Boyd Publishing and the National Baptist Congress, a consortium of churches and organizations focused on Christian education and leadership, birthed the Vision Conference™ in 2020 to meet the needs of today's believers.

Conference sponsorship opportunities are available to support the R.H. Boyd Company and the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, both 501(c)(3) organizations. This endowment invests resources in churches, organizations, and deserving students to achieve goals for the betterment of their communities.

Free registration for The Black Wall Street rally is available at rhboyd.com/pages/black-wall-street. Follow us on Instagram @rhboydco for periodic updates. To register for the free Vision Conference™ or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit visionconference.org and follow us on Instagram @visionconference_official.

Contact: Emmanuel LeGrair, [email protected]

