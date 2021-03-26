RHA Wealth Chooses Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has expanded its presence in North Carolina with the addition of RHA Wealth to its network of independent partner firms. With approximately $250 million in assets under management, the Raleigh-based firm is the fifth breakaway team to come on board so far this year and the 46th advisor team overall to choose Sanctuary's partnered independence model. RHA Wealth consists of Managing Directors John Rumsey, Robert Hartinger and Clark Abbott, supported by Registered Senior Wealth Associate, Ashley Rushin.

"John Rumsey, Robby Hartinger and Clark Abbott are consummate, accredited professionals who have demonstrated time and again that they live by the client-first attitude that is the foundation of Sanctuary Wealth. They are a team with long careers ahead of them and want to build something of their own, not spend the next 20 or 30 years working for a large bank or wirehouse," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We couldn't be happier to welcome them to our network as the fifth of many teams that we expect to transition in 2021."

"We're a planning focused team and wanted the ability to customize plans to give the best advice possible to each specific client," explained John Rumsey, CEPA, CPWA®, CRPC®, Managing Director of RHA Wealth. "We came to market with an open mind and found Sanctuary Wealth had the most to offer our clients. As a Sanctuary partner, we have the freedom to use any service we would like for planning, investment management, client communications or whatever else our clients need. That was what was most important to us—the freedom and flexibility to control our business but with the security of a larger organization supporting us."

The RHA Wealth team was previously with Merrill Lynch, but ultimately concluded that they could best serve their clients by making the move to independence where they could provide financial planning and investment advice that is free from conflicts of interest.

"Once Covid began and we had to learn the virtual advisor experience, we recognized the importance of technology and that's when we began to have conversations with firms that we thought could give us more advanced technology to better serve our clients," added Robert Hartinger, CEPA, CFP®, CRPC®, Managing Director of RHA Wealth. "We wanted to make sure clients had the safety and security that would come from a large custodian such as Charles Schwab but with the freedom for advisors to look across all aspects of the industry to find the appropriate solutions."

"I'm very pleased to welcome RHA Wealth to the Sanctuary network and look forward to helping them make the transition to partnered independence," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "We created Sanctuary Wealth for the long-term and are well positioned to attract, train and retain the next generation of wealth advisors including John, Robby and Clark."

"By joining Sanctuary, we have the freedom to run our business in a way that's best for our clients and the opportunity to build something that will stand the test of time," said Clark Abbott, CFP®, CRPC®, Managing Director of RHA Wealth. "That's the primary motivation behind this move. It's not just for the clients we're serving today, but for where we see this firm headed in the future."

