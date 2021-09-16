Rhaeos, Inc. Awarded $4 Million NIH SBIR Grant to Expand Quantitative Measurement Capabilities of its FlowSense™ Noninvasive Wireless Sensor

The SBIR grant advances Rhaeos' development of wearable sensors to detect failed shunts in patients with hydrocephalus. Tweet this

Under the NIH SBIR grant, Rhaeos will leverage their existing wireless sensor hardware to provide additional quantitative flow data to the clinician, giving insight into this currently inaccessible and highly relevant shunt performance metric. The grant will support substantial animal model validation, advanced algorithm development, and multi-center clinical investigations that will ultimately lead to a marketing submission to the FDA.

"Shunts are life-saving devices for patients with hydrocephalus, but the reality is that the tools we have today to assess their functionality are very limited," said David D. Limbrick, Jr., MD, PhD, T.S. Park Chair and Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine, and Neurosurgeon-in-Chief with St. Louis Children's Hospital. "I am delighted to be part of the research team focused on developing this important new device. Rhaeos's FlowSense is poised to dramatically impact care of these patients by reducing the number of evaluation assessments and, potentially, surgeries required to manage a highly complex, lifelong disease."

Dr. Limbrick, who is active within the Hydrocephalus Clinical Research Network, and James McAllister, PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery at the Washington University School of Medicine, are investigators on the NIH SBIR grant.

About half of all implanted shunts – the standard approach to managing hydrocephalus – fail within the first two years of placement and require repeated surgical intervention. Failure is typically diagnosed by computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which can be inconclusive and expensive. The ability to directly measure flow dynamics addresses this crucial care gap by enabling point-of-care diagnostics of shunt function.

"One of the most frustrating and worrisome aspects of managing hydrocephalus for both patients and physicians is not knowing with certainty if an implanted shunt is working," said Co-Investigator Matthew B. Potts, MD, a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgeon with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine's Division of Cerebrovascular/Neurointerventional Surgery in the Department of Neurological Surgery. "This device has the potential to give us an immediate, direct way of confirming if a shunt is functioning properly. With the backing of the NIH SBIR grant, we can compress the development timeframe and move to clinical trials more rapidly than would otherwise be possible."

The current grant brings the total SBIR funds awarded to Rhaeos in 2021 to over $5 million. Earlier this year, they also received $1.19 million from the National Science Foundation for development of a remote monitoring version of FlowSense that will allow the company to offer a full suite of shunt monitoring solutions that can follow hydrocephalus patients from hospital to home.

"This NIH SBIR grant is an important milestone in Rhaeos's commitment to developing wearable sensors to improve the care of patients suffering from hydrocephalus and, eventually, other chronic, complex conditions," said Anna Lisa Somera, MS, MBA, MPH, the CEO of Rhaeos. "We look forward to advancing the important work of identifying and developing safer, more reliable methods for detecting and managing failed shunts and providing patients with the peace of mind of knowing when their shunt is functioning as intended."

About Rhaeos, Inc.

Rhaeos, Inc. is a private, clinical stage medical device company, formed out of the award-winning John A. Rogers Research Group at Northwestern University, focused on developing wearable sensors to improve care of patients suffering from chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions. The company's novel FlowSense™ noninvasive wireless sensor addresses a clinical unmet need for patients with hydrocephalus and is funded by the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, the Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium, the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Accelerator, the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics, MedTech Innovator, and public, private, and institutional investors.

