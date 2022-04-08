Rhamnolipids Market Size to Grow by USD 35.86 Million | 39% of the market growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for personal care products is one of the key drivers supporting the rhamnolipids market growth. Rhamnolipids are mainly used in the dispersion of color pigments in lipsticks and make-up products. They also help in dispersing perfumes in aftershaves, toilet water, hair lotions, and shaving creams. Hence, such factors will boost the demand for rhamnolipids and thereby foster the growth of the global rhamnolipids market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and policies is one of the factors hindering the rhamnolipids market growth. The governments of various countries, such as the US, and Germany , along with several environmental associations, have set certain regulations on the use of rhamnolipids in various applications as it is not environment friendly.

View Report Outlook for Additional Information on Each of the factors influencing the market growth

Key Market Segment Highlights

The rhamnolipids market analysis includes segmentation by type (mono rhamnolipids and di rhamnolipids) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mono rhamnolipids type segment held the largest market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide application t in many industries, including petroleum, food, agriculture, and bioremediation.

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the rhamnolipids market in Europe. High consumer preference for bio-based liquid detergents over synthetic powdered detergents will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for More Insights on Each Contributing Segment

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global rhamnolipids market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rhamnolipids market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rhamnolipids market covers the following areas:

Rhamnolipids Market Sizing

Rhamnolipids Market Forecast

Rhamnolipids Market Analysis

Market Vendor Landscape

The rhamnolipids market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing high-quality, innovative products for rhamnolipids to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies like AGAE Technologies LLC offer rhamnolipids that include surfactants that enhance cleaning efficiency, emulsification, wetting, dispersion, solubility, stabilization, foaming, defoaming, and lubricity of water-based compositions.



Companies Mentioned

AGAE Technologies LLC

Biotensidon GmbH

Carbosynth Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Glycosurf.com

Jeneil Biotech Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Logos Technologies LLC

Merck KGaA

Rhamnolipid Inc.

Stepan Co.

TeeGene Biotech Ltd.

TensioGreen Technology Corp.

Speak to our Analysts for a customized report on each vendor insights and strategic initiatives

Related Reports:

Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rhamnolipids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 35.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGAE Technologies LLC, Biotensidon GmbH, Carbosynth Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Glycosurf.com, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Kaneka Corp., Logos Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Rhamnolipid Inc., Stepan Co., TeeGene Biotech Ltd., and TensioGreen Technology Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Mono-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Mono-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Mono-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Mono-rhamnolipids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mono-rhamnolipids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Di-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Di-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Di-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Di-rhamnolipids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Di-rhamnolipids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGAE Technologies LLC

Exhibit 89: AGAE Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: AGAE Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AGAE Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Biotensidon GmbH

Exhibit 92: Biotensidon GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Biotensidon GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Biotensidon GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 95: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 98: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.6 Glycosurf.com

Exhibit 100: Glycosurf.com - Overview



Exhibit 101: Glycosurf.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Glycosurf.com - Key offerings

10.7 Jeneil Biotech Inc.

Exhibit 103: Jeneil Biotech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Jeneil Biotech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Jeneil Biotech Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 106: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Logos Technologies LLC

Exhibit 110: Logos Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Logos Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Logos Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Rhamnolipid Inc.

Exhibit 113: Rhamnolipid Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Rhamnolipid Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Rhamnolipid Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 116: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

10.12 TeeGene Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 120: TeeGene Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: TeeGene Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: TeeGene Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio