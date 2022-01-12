Rheinmetall and PolyCharge Announce Joint Venture to Commercialize Innovative Capacitor Technology in Europe

NEUSS, Germany and TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) and PolyCharge America (www.polycharge.com) today announced the formation of Rheinmetall PolyCharge, GmbH (the "JV") for the production, development, and marketing of NanoLam™ DC-Link capacitors in Europe.

"Diversifying PolyCharge's manufacturing base is crucial as we transition to high volume production of NanoLam™ capacitors for automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets," said Steven Yializis, Chief Operating Officer of PolyCharge America. "Rheinmetall's technical depth, application expertise, and strong presence in Europe make it an ideal partner - allowing for rapid expansion in this important and growing market," added Mr. Yializis.

The JV is responsible for the commercialization of all NanoLam™ products within Europe and is in the planning stages to build a NanoLam™ plant within the region. Rheinmetall's decision to enter the capacitor market was driven by the growing demand for DC-link capacitors for automotive inverters "Rheinmetall is positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for these components," said Mr. Rene Gansauge, CEO of Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators Division. He continued, "PolyCharge's NanoLam™ products are significantly smaller, lighter, and able to operate at higher temperatures - a real quantum leap compared to the current state-of-the-art."

About PolyCharge America, Inc.

PolyCharge (www.polycharge.com) was formed by Sigma Technologies (www.sigmalabs.com) to commercialize its NanoLam™ Technology for electric drive vehicles, renewable energy inverters, medical, aerospace, and industrial mobility applications. The company's headquarters, engineering, and product development center are located in Tucson, Arizona.

About Rheinmetall AG

Founded in 1889, Rheinmetall is an integrated technology group with more than 25,000 employees worldwide. Rheinmetall, with locations throughout the world, operates in various markets with an innovative range of products and services. Rheinmetall is a renowned development partner and direct supplier to the global automotive industry and a leading international systems provider for security technology.

SOURCE PolyCharge America