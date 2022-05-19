Rhenium Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR - 10.12% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Application and Geography

The Top Key Players of the Rhenium Market are covered as:

American Elements

ESPI Metals

Freeport McMoRan Inc.

H. Cross Co.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hoganas AB

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Leading Edge Metals and Alloys Inc.

MOLYMET SA

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Co.

Nova Resources B.V.

Ossila Ltd.

Remet UK Ltd.

Rhenium Alloys Inc.

Ultramet

Umicore NV

Key Market Segmentation

Rhenium Market Split by Application

Superalloys



Catalysts



Others

Rhenium Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The superalloys category will grow its rhenium market share significantly. The superalloys application sector of the worldwide rhenium market was the largest, owing to the fact that superalloys are utilized to make both jet engines and industrial gas turbine fan blades.

The demand for rhenium is rising globally as the aviation and automotive industries expand. Rhenium is primarily produced in Chile, the United States, China, and Poland. Rhenium superalloys are utilized in the manufacture of thrusters, chambers, and nozzles in rockets, where their great heat resistance and stability are critical.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global rhenium industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global rhenium industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global rhenium industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global rhenium market?

Rhenium market research report presents critical information and factual data about the rhenium industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the rhenium market study.

The product range of the rhenium industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the rhenium market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Rhenium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 80.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Elements, ESPI Metals, Freeport McMoRan Inc., H. Cross Co., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hoganas AB, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Leading Edge Metals and Alloys Inc., MOLYMET SA, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Co., Nova Resources B.V., Ossila Ltd., Remet UK Ltd., Rhenium Alloys Inc., Ultramet, and Umicore NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

