Rheology: Technologies, Opportunities and Global Markets

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for rheology technology in various types of end-use industry applications.The market is broken down by product type, sample type, end-use industry and region.



Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, end-use industry application and regional markets.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for rheology technology.It explains the major market drivers of global rheology technology, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the rheology technology market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the rheology technology industry globally.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables

- An overview of the global market for rheology technology

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Coverage of different types of viscometers and rheometers and technological innovations within the industry

- Identification and development of modern commercial user-friendly rheometers

- Discussion about increasing demand for the thermostats and information on rheology modifiers

- Detailed analysis of the key competitor engaged in the market, including A&D Co., Bayer CropScience AG, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Syngenta AG and Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary

Rheology is the science of flow and the deformation of matter due to flow.It describes the interrelation between force, deformation and time.



Based on product type, the rheology technology market can be segmented into viscometers, rheometers and rheology modifiers. These products have widespread applications in end-use industries such as food and beverages, paints and coatings, personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, petrochemical, oil and gas, adhesives and sealants, and home and institutional, among others.



The increasing demand for paint and coating applications in sectors such as the automotive, appliance, furniture, architectural and other sectors will boost the rheology technology market in the coming years. Another factor that is expected to positively impact this market is the increasing demand for personal care, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products around the world.



Factors such as the fluctuating costs of oil and gas and increasing demand for digital media over conventional paper printing is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the rheology technology market. But evolving end industries in

Asia-Pacific will more than likely bring new opportunities for major companies in the rheology technology market in the coming years and drive the market forward.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The global rheology technology market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023 from REDACTED in 2018, at a CAGR of REDACTED.Rheology modifiers account for the highest share of rheology technology products.



Market drivers include the growth of end-user industries for paint and coating and personal care and pharmaceutical applications; technological advancements in rheometers and viscometers; and the expansion of the petrochemical and material manufacturing industries.



