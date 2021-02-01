Rhino poaching decreases, but Kruger National Park still significantly threatened

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- About 62% of rhinos poached in South Africa in 2020 were killed in the Kruger National Park, show newly released statistics on rhino poaching in South Africa.

Statistics released today by the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries (DEA) shows an encouraging decline in rhino poaching - 394 rhinos were poached in 2020, compared to 594 in 2019, a decrease of 33%. Despite this, rhinos in the flagship KNP remain most at risk, with 245 rhinos poached during 2020.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has applauded the achievement.

"Taking a unified approach shows the battle against rhino poaching can be won. Taking on wildlife criminals is tough, dangerous and life threatening. In addition to congratulating the Department and its stakeholders, much of the credit must go to rangers on the front lines and the prosecuting authorities," said Neil Greenwood, IFAW Regional Director Southern Africa.

"The continued pressure on rhinos in KNP is concerning. As home to South Africa's largest population of rhinos the animals will remain a target in the cross-hairs of a poacher's rifle. We encourage focusing even more on giving management and rangers in Kruger what they need to stop the poachers."

