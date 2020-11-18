Rhode Island Department of Education Names Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® an Approved Interim Assessment for the 2020-2021 School Year

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) recently named Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Diagnostic as an approved interim assessment for the 2020–2021 school year. Now, local education agencies (LEAs) across the state will have access to the award-winning online program for students in Grades K–12 as well Curriculum Associates' accompanying professional development to support educators as they work to improve student achievement in both reading and mathematics. Today, the i-Ready program serves more than eight million students and approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States.

"RIDE naming i-Ready Diagnostic to this list further validates the use of our assessment by our many school partners in the state," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "And, it allows us to serve even more educators in Rhode Island to meet their assessment needs, as well as provide them with both practical and effective professional learning to support their ongoing instruction."

In response to the current pandemic requiring flexibility in how learning takes place, RIDE sought to provide LEAs with high-quality, computer-based interim assessments in English language arts and mathematics to support the measurement of student learning progress at certain points throughout the year, as well as to diagnose learning gaps and inform teachers where students need additional supports. After a rigorous review, i-Ready Diagnostic was named one of the chosen assessments for meeting RIDE's assessment criteria.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

To learn more about i-Ready and the recent approval by RIDE, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Review/Rhode-Island.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools.

