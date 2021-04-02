Rhode Island Jump$tart Named State Coalition of the Year

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy today announced that the Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition has been named 2020-2021 State Coalition of the Year. Margaret Brooks, Ph.D., president of Rhode Island Jump$tart, will accept the award at the coalition's virtual Awards Ceremony on April 16, "The Future of Financial Literacy."

Rhode Island Jump$tart uses a highly-collaborative approach to advancing financial capability. The coalition's annual Financial Capability Conferences feature a broad range of presentations by financial experts, K-16 educators, librarians, veterans, elected officials, non-profits and students. RI Jump$tart is unique in the ways that they include students in their programming and advocacy. Students speak, assist with social media, introduce speakers, and volunteer throughout the day at the conferences. At the RI State House hearings on financial literacy bills, students have shared their experiences and have advocated for their financial education needs.

"Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition is deeply honored to be selected as the 2021 State Coalition of the Year," says Dr. Brooks. "Our non-profit organization is highly committed to advancing financial literacy in the K-16 and underserved populations within our state, region, and country. Our state coalition is focused on improving the financial identity, literacy, and trajectory of Rhode Island's emerging adult and underserved populations," says Brooks.

"Rhode Island Jump$tart represents the smallest state, but they often do it in the biggest way. Their prolific efforts position students and teachers squarely at center stage. What an excellent representative of our state coalition network!," says Laura Levine, CEO of Jump$tart.

The State Coalition of the Year Award was established in 2005 to recognize one of national Jump$tart's independent state affiliates for qualitative and quantitative accomplishments in advancing financial literacy and meeting the unique needs of that state's citizens.

About the Jump$tart Coalition

Jump$tart is a 501-c-3 tax-exempt non-profit coalition formed in 1995 to advance financial literacy—especially among preschool through college-age youth—by working cooperatively and collaboratively. Based in Washington, DC, the coalition includes more than 100 national partner organizations and affiliated state coalitions in nearly every state. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month and its #CheckYourSchool campaign is working to get effective financial education into every school in the country. To learn more, visit us at jumpstart.org, jumpstartclearinghouse.org, and checkyourschool.org.

