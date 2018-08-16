Rhodes wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for Softball

"I think that Jade had an incredible year defensively, and she put up some amazing numbers. On top of that, she was put in a unique situation and was an amazing teammate," said Cheri Kempf, commissioner of the National Pro Fastpitch League. "She is incredibly deserving of this award."

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for softball is given annually to one player in the National Pro Fastpitch League (NPF) since 2016. Similar to the award selection process in baseball, coaches and managers within the NPF organization voted for the winner excluding those on their respective teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with the National Pro Fastpitch League to celebrate and recognize the importance of defense," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "It makes perfect sense to reward female athletes for their exceptional fielding ability and prowess and Jade certainly is a deserving recipient of this award."

The prior Rawlings Gold Glove Award for softball winners are Chelsea Goodacre, a catcher on the USSSA Pride and A.J. Andrews, an outfielder for the Akron, Ohio Racers.

"We are honored to be a part of this historic award and proud of the vision of Rawlings to include the talented players of professional fastpitch in the prestigious company of Gold Glove Award winners," said Kempf. "It remains impactful that the League is able to hand out the distinguished Rawlings Gold Glove Award."

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was established to recognize defensive excellence at each position in pro baseball. Previous winners include athletes whose careers have been defined by their fielding ability including Ozzie Smith, Brooks Robinson and Derek Jeter.

In 2007, in conjunction with the award's 50th anniversary, the award program expanded to include winners at the collegiate and high school levels.

Rhodes is the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Arthur Rhodes.

