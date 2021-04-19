Rhonda Henry Named President of Emmes' BioPharma Group

Henry joins Emmes with 30 years of clinical research experience, most recently as vice president of patient solutions at PPD. One of the largest clinical research companies in the world, PPD has about 24,000 employees working in 46 countries. She began her career there as a clinical research associate in 1991 and gained increasing responsibilities in a number of management positions, including as director of hematology/oncology. Henry was one of only 14 individuals selected to participate in PPD's first global leadership program.

In 2020, she was named to the PharmaVOICE 100 list of most inspiring people working in the life-sciences industry.

Before joining PPD, she spent eight years at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC, starting as a phlebotomist and completing her tenure there as a nurse in medical/surgical and neurology areas.

According to Henry, "Two of the things that attracted me to Emmes were its excellent reputation and its 40+ years in clinical research. The opportunity to work with Christine again, along with the conversations I had with members of Emmes' leadership team, had a big impact on my decision.

"I look forward to building upon Emmes' long-established relationships with government clients as we develop new client opportunities with biotech and pharmaceutical companies, from smaller, private firms to large, public companies," she continued.

Emmes' Biopharma group was given a boost with the company's acquisition of Neox this past December. A CRO operating in 19 European countries, Neox added about 150 employees and significantly expanded Emmes' international presence and biopharmaceutical client base. Emmes is continuing to invest in global growth, both internally and through acquisitions.

According to Dr. Dingivan, "I've worked closely with Rhonda for many years in roles across clinical operations and sales management, and I know that her values, personality and depth of CRO experience make her the perfect leader for Emmes' growing biopharma business."

She added, "Rhonda also brings a deeply rooted commitment to patient advocacy. Her nursing experience brought a very valuable perspective to her clinical research work at PPD, and it's no surprise that one of her titles included the words, patient-centered trials. The depth of Rhonda's clinical research experience, her understanding of the therapeutic areas that Emmes is well known for, and her demonstrated success in leading business development functions will make her an outstanding addition to our team."

Henry holds a B.S. in nursing from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. She has been active in a number of non-profit organizations, including serving as a volunteer board member for The Carousel Center, which provides advocacy and services for children who have been affected by physical or sexual abuse. She and her husband, who have three children and one grandchild, live in Wilmington, NC.

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

SOURCE Emmes

Related Links

www.emmes.com

