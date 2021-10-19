GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie Goldschneider, RHONJ alum, mother of four, famed blogger and former attorney shares how she maintains her ageless glowing skin while juggling her hectic schedule. The game changer for Jackie was incorporating Neolastin with NUFLEX™ technology into her skincare routine and she's ready to share her skin care secrets.

Jackie's skin care routine consists of:

RHONJ Jackie Goldschneider Partners with New Game Changing Anti-Aging Skin Care Line Neolastin

A gentle cleanser every morning and evening to remove impurities.

A soothing toning rinse to gently tone and balance the skin.

Exfoliating facial pads twice a week to smooth her skin and remove dead skin cells.

The Neolastin breakthrough 3-Step Skin Care System morning and night which includes:

Face & Neck Regenerative Serum

Rejuvenate and Hydrate Moisturizing Cream

Revitalize & Firm Eye Cream

"I've always taken really good care of my skin but once I started using Neolastin's line of anti-aging skin care products I began to see transformational results," said Jackie. "After 4 weeks my skin felt smooth, incredibly moist, and bouncy plus, the lines around my eyes were actually fading away. My family and my work are top priorities for me, but my schedule can be sometimes pretty stressful, so when I find an amazing new product like Neolastin I am all in!"

Neolastin with NUFLEXTM technology stimulates collagen production and builds and strengthens elastin, the protein solely responsible for our skin's elasticity and resilience. This patented system works by combining a powerful antioxidant to rejuvenate these critical proteins in the skin with a micro-hyaluronic acid that attracts and infuses moisture for a smoother more supple look and feel.

Neolastin formulas are fragrance free, paraben free, mineral oil free, synthetic colorant free, do not test on animals and contain no animal-derived products or GMOS.

Try Neolastin for yourself and use code JACKIE20 at checkout on neolastin.com and sign up for email for a chance to win the entire Neolastin skincare line worth over $400.

For more information on Neolastin visit neolastin.com.

A bout NEOLASTIN

Neolastin skincare products are powered by NUFLEXTM technology, a patented antioxidant complex that stimulates the production of collagen and elastin leading to significantly improved skin elasticity and resilience. Infused with hyaluronic acid and fast-acting peptides Neolastin formulas deeply moisturize, repair damage, and soften lines and wrinkles for a more youthful, radiant skin.

Neolastin is the culmination of 20 years of university research, clinical trials and dermatologist testing and represents a completely new approach to anti-aging and skin health unrivaled in today's cosmetic industry.

Follow Neolastin on Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Kelly Black

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Neolastin

Related Links

http://www.neolastin.com

