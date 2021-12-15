RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISTION OF MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITIES IN KENTUCKY

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of two manufactured home communities in Kentucky, its first in the state. This expands company's overall portfolio to 29 states and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 303 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

With these purchases, RHP Properties now owns and operates the manufactured home communities of Autumn Leaf and Hickory Acres, both in Shepherdsville.

Located 20 miles south of Louisville, Shepherdsville is in close proximity to major employers and recreational opportunities. Shepherdsville is a major distribution hub, with top employers including Amazon, Magna Seating of America, Inc., Best Buy Warehousing Logistics, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Ford also recently announced a 5,000-job battery park in Glendale to be in production by 2025, located 40 minutes south of the communities.

Shepherdsville also features four award-winning wineries, a 16,000-acre wildlife sanctuary, several golf courses, and historical museums.

Louisville is a nationally recognized regional logistics hub, serving several Fortune 100 Companies including Amazon, UPS, Ford Motor Company, and General Electric.

"Although we are excited for our first communities in the great state of Kentucky," said Partrich. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the horrible devastation in western Kentucky; our hearts go out to those impacted by the tornadoes. RHP is supporting our new neighbors by donating $5,000 to the American Red Cross to go towards disaster relief assistance. We encourage all who are able to please help out by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/rhp-pub.html/"

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 303 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,783 homes in 29 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

