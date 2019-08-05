RHP Properties Announces The Purchase Of Two Tucson Manufactured Home Communities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of two manufactured home communities in Tucson, Arizona. The company completed the purchase of Cielo Vista, 185 home sites, and Arizonan, 63 home sites; bringing its total of manufactured home communities in Arizona to nine and 258 communities nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross H. Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Cielo Vista and Arizonan are located in northern Tucson off Interstate 10 and are in close proximity to major retail outlets and the University of Arizona. Both are all-age family communities with shopping and restaurants within walking distance and with convenient access to public transportation. Cielo Vista's amenity package includes a pool, two clubhouses and access to Jacobs Park, a multi-purpose city park which features a pool and many sports venues. Defense installations also are nearby, as well as many companies involved in the design and manufacture of optic systems.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the expansion of our portfolio of high-quality manufactured home communities in Arizona," said Partrich. "We look forward to our continued investment in the city of Tucson and providing the residents of Cielo Vista and Arizonan our 30-plus years of stable ownership and management experience."

With these acquisitions, RHP Properties now owns and operates 258 manufactured home communities totaling more than 64,341 home sites.

About RHP Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of $4B, including 258 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 64,341 homes in 27 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 950 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp-properties.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

