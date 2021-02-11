RHP Properties Partners With AdoptAClassroom.org To Support Local School

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms and students.

RHP Properties is adopting Dupont Elementary School, located in Commerce City, CO. The school serves approximately 300 children from Wikiup, Shady Lane, Commerce Heights and Pine Lakes Ranch, nearby RHP Properties manufactured home communities.

"Dupont is thrilled to be adopted by RHP Properties. With all of the changes in what school looks like this year, our teachers' classroom needs -- both virtually and in-person -- have changed in ways we hadn't thought of before," said Principal Brian Clark. "With this sponsorship, our teachers will be better able to meet those classroom needs. Thank you."

"The coronavirus pandemic has increased the already critical need for school supplies and we are proud to provide assistance," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

"We chose to adopt Dupont Elementary to help support the many students who attend there from our nearby manufactured home communities, as well as many students throughout the Commerce City area."

"This school year, teachers are spending more of their own money on school materials than ever before to provide their students with basic school supplies, PPE and safety equipment, and distance learning materials," said AdoptAClassroom.org's Executive Director Ann Pifer. "Teachers are facing so many challenges during COVID-19 - not having the resources they need to teach shouldn't be one of them. Donors such as RHP Properties help ease the burden for teachers."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $5B, including 268 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 66,922 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that advances equity in education by providing the most flexible and accountable funding for PreK-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $50 million and supported 5.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

