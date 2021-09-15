RHP Properties Partners With AdoptAClassroom.org To Support Local School

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support a Maine school through AdoptAClassroom.org. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. Pre K-12 teachers and schools to purchase materials and tools for their students to learn and succeed. This is the third classroom RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $30,000 of donations to date.

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms.

RHP Properties is adopting Edna Libby Elementary School, located in Standish, Maine. The school serves approximately 261 children, many from Pine Tree Estates, a nearby RHP Properties manufactured home community.

"I want to thank RHP Properties for providing the Edna Libby staff with a very generous donation to purchase classroom supplies for their students," said Paul Penna, Superintendent. "With all students returning to the classroom, the RHP Properties donation was a welcomed surprise. Their generosity and thoughtfulness gives back to the school community in a way that makes a difference for teachers and students. Thank you."

Click here to view a video on the donation announcement.

"RHP Properties is proud to assist Edna Libby Elementary through our continued support of the AdoptAClasssroom program. We understand the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase the already critical need for school supplies," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We chose to adopt Edna Libby Elementary to help support the many students who attend there from our nearby manufactured home community as well as many students throughout the Standish area.

"This school year, teachers are spending more of their own money on school materials than ever before because students cannot share supplies due to the pandemic," said AdoptAClassroom.org's Executive Director Ann Pifer. "The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the inequities in our educational system and teachers have been filling the gap. Donors such as RHP Properties help ease the burden for teachers."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 299 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,397 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

CONTACT:

Glenn Oswald

Christine Snyder

Marx Layne & Company

(248) 855-6777

SOURCE RHP Properties