Rhythm to Celebrate Earth Day With Flower Grow Kit Giveaway

HOUSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm, a renewable energy provider, today announced its plans to celebrate Earth Day 2021 by supporting some of Texas' most essential workers - bees, butterflies, and birds. The company, which supported Texans throughout the winter freeze in February, will now call attention to the impact from the loss of plant life, a vital food source for pollinators, and give its new customers a way to help.

The company is pledging to give each new customer who signs up with Rhythm between April 15 and April 30 a Flower Grow Kit. The kits include 25 different wildflower species specifically selected to support, sustain, and delight the pollinators in Texas yards, gardens, and communities.

"We saw many of our neighborhoods lose plants due to the winter freeze," said P.J. Popovic, co-Founder and CEO of Rhythm.

"Some people do not realize the impact bees, butterflies, and birds have on the planet and human life. One out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators. As a renewable energy company, we want to promote a healthy and sustainable Texas. We think this Flower Grow Kit helps to do just that. And know that there are a lot of people who are ready to help."

With plans powered by Texas wind, this move is in line with Rhythm's commitment to build an energy experience that is better for the planet, as well as one that is easy for consumers. When consumers join Rhythm, not only will they be able to support plant growth in Texas, but they will also get:

Fair-for-All-Pricing: Every customer, new or renewing, gets access to the same great rates.

No hidden fees: Customers will not receive an unexpected fee unless they miss a payment or terminate after 90 days.

Rhythm Rewards: Setting up Auto Pay, referring friends, or using eBill will earn customers points, which can be cashed in for a lower bill.

Texas-based customer support: Available 7 days a week.

Cover Your Current Provider's Early Termination Fee, Up to $150: Get up to $150 in bill credits to cover your old provider's Early Termination Fee (ETF).

90-Day Easy Energy Promise: Customers can leave early without the penalty in their first 90 days.

For more information on Rhythm, or to find out more about signing up for service and getting a Free Flower Grow Kit, visit GotRhythm.com.

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a new energy provider offering Texas homeowners affordable, 100 percent renewable energy plans. The startup company is rethinking the energy experience, making it easier, faster and more human. Powered by smart data, Rhythm is investing in local renewable energy and Texas-based customer care available seven days a week. All Rhythm customers, whether new or renewing, receive the same great rates, and Rhythm offers a 90-Day Easy Energy Promise that lets customers try its service for 90 days or leave early without the penalty. The privately held company also offers a rewards program that encourages customers to support sustainability. Learn more at GotRhythm.com or call our customer care team at 1-888-774-9846. For all media related questions please email [email protected].

