Rial Depreciation, Opportunity for Visiting Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iran, a four-season land, has 23 UNESCO World Heritage sites. These sites have long attracted tourists from across the globe. Foreign tourists travel to Iran to visit numerous historical and natural sites and enjoy time in a country which is home to many attractions. World Economic Forum (WEF) data show Iran's ranking in tourist attraction moving higher from 114 in 2011 to 93 in 2017. That bears proof to the fact that foreign tourists have not become unwilling to travel to Iran.

JCPOA and Iran Tourism

Ghasedak24-Isfahan

The Washington Post expounded on the positive results of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on international air traffic over Iran.

"International air traffic at the destination of Iranian cities is more than ever," it wrote one year after the agreement was signed.

It said that during a weeklong period in May 2016 the number flights to Iran was 140 more than in 2015.

Abbas Akhoundi, Iran's former minister of road and urban development, said on the sidelines of CAPA Iran Aviation Summit 2016 that flights to Tehran had recorded 100% growth after the JCPOA was signed.

"The number of flights has soared from 400 flights pre-JCPOA to more than 1,000 post-JCPOA," he said at the time.

The significant point is that the JCPOA was not limited to flights. Over the past three years, many tourists have traveled to different Iranian cities including Isfahan, recognized as the cultural capital of the Muslim world, by train.

Iran Travel Costs

As foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the euro, claimed ground against the Iranian Rial, the tourism industry in Iran entered a new phase, particularly for foreign visitors.

In early March, the US dollar was traded for IRR 38,000, which jumped to IRR 150,000 in September.



The Rial's slide represents a unique opportunity for foreign tourists visiting Iran as their travel costs have fallen incredibly.

After a slight decline in the value of the Iranian currency in May, tourism website Travestyle wrote: "Each night of stay in an average hotel in Iran costs €50, food costs between €5 and €10 while visiting tourist attractions would cost €5. Staying in a five-star hotel for tourists favoring a luxury visit would cost between €100 and €200 per night."

Between May and October, the US dollar and the euro grew 40% against the Rial, resulting in a 40% decline in travel costs for foreigners.

Transport Costs in Iran

Domestic transport costs have also fallen sharply for foreign tourists due to the sharp increase in the value of the US dollar and the euro against the Rial. For instance, Tehran-Shiraz flight cost IRR 1,170,000 ($30) in March. Now, the same flight costs only $12 for a foreigner.

The same goes for land trips: Train ticket for traveling from Tehran to Isfahan would cost between $2.5 and $3.5 or traveling from Tehran to Yazd would cost $2.5.

According to culture trip, the main tourist attractions in Iran are located in Isfahan, Shiraz, Pasargad, Yazd, Kashan, Tehran, Qeshm Island, and Ahvaz.

Owning to the sharp depreciation of the Rial against the US dollar and the euro, an excellent opportunity has come up for foreign tourists to visit Iran.

Ghasedak 24 ticket sale system is offering online services to would-be travelers. This system facilitates traveling and tourism services in different sectors including airplane and train tickets.

Media Contact: Mohammad Movahedi

Phone: + 982175269

Email: 203450@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ghasedak24