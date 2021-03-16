Ribbon Announces New VP of Sales and Operations, Adds Advisor

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon, a real estate solution designed for homebuyers and real estate agents, today announces the addition of Lindsay Van Kirk as vice president of sales and operations. Additionally, Ribbon announced Alon Chaver as an advisor. The executive and industry veteran hires are aimed at accelerating team and product development to keep up with the company's hypergrowth.

"No matter where you look, the number of homebuyers are substantially increasing. While this is an awesome time to purchase a new home due to low interest rates, not everyone has the same opportunity to do so," said Shaival Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon. "Our mission to level the playing field and ensure consumers are given the opportunity to win their dream home grows with every new homebuyer. Adding Lindsay to our team and Alon as an advisor gives us the insights and experience we need to continue driving our mission, building the middle class and fighting the inequities in housing."

In her role as vice president of sales and operations, Van Kirk will lead several teams including business development, sales and account management, real estate operations and program management. Previously, Van Kirk worked at Xandr as vice president of product management. She also spent six years with AppNexus managing and scaling sales, operations and cross-functional teams. With over a decade of experience, Van Kirk brings a wealth of knowledge as Ribbon experiences rapid growth. As she grows and scales the go to market and operations teams for Ribbon, Van Kirk will focus on creating a delightful customer experience.

"My role at Ribbon is a culmination of the past 12 years of my career. From managing product teams to sales teams, this opportunity brings all of my knowledge into one role," said Lindsay Van Kirk, vice president of sales and operations, Ribbon. "Joining Ribbon allows me to help this company grow and see more families find their dream home. I'm energized by Ribbon's mission to make home ownership achievable and create equity in the real estate industry."

In addition to Van Kirk, Ribbon also welcomes Alon Chaver. The 20+ year technology veteran provides significant experience from previous senior executive roles at iHomefinder, Trulia and HomeServices of America. Currently, Chaver is the Chairman of the Board for Broker Public Portal. His experience building real estate software is essential to Ribbon, especially as the company looks to build out its capabilities.

The company is continuing to hire and looks to fill positions across engineering, finance, marketing, product and real estate operations. For more information, visit https://www.ribbonhome.com/careers/ .

About Ribbon

Ribbon was born in 2017 with the mission of creating a level playing field and improving the experience for consumers and real estate agents in the home buying process. We are a group of passionate technologists, financial innovators and real estate experts. Our team has built market leading companies and overseen the purchase and sale of over 20,000 homes throughout our careers. We come from companies such as LendingClub, Zillow, Twitter, Kickstarter, Toast, Spotify, Invitation Homes, and American Homes for Rent.

Ribbon raised financing from top tier venture capitalist firms including Greylock, NFX, Bain Capital Ventures, NYCA and Thomvest, and debt financing through Goldman Sachs. The company is currently operating in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, with plans for rapid expansion. For more information, please visit www.ribbonhome.com .

Media Contact

Katie Cessna

BLASTmedia for Ribbon

[email protected]

317.806.1900 x142

SOURCE Ribbon

Related Links

http://www.ribbonhome.com

