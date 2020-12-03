Ribbon Communications to Present at the MKM Partners Conference

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will present via teleconference at the MKM Partners Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be made available live via audio webcast as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications' website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Monica Gould Catherine Berthier +1 (212) 871-3927 +1 (646) 741-1974 [email protected] [email protected]





North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

