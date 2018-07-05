Ribbon Communications to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after the close of the market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at http://investors.ribboncommunications.com/press-and-events/events-and presentations where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: October 30, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Dial-in number: 800-913-1647 - International callers: +1-212-231-2936

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until November 13, 2018 and can be accessed by calling 800-633-8284 or +1-402-977-9140 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 21897045.

Upcoming Fourth Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

November 8, 2018 – The Stephens Fall Investment Conference, Lotte New York Palace, New York City

– Lotte New York Palace, New York City December 4, 2018 – The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, The Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City

– The Westin Grand Central Hotel, December 11, 2018 – Cowen's 5th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

