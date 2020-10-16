Ribbon Communications to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Following the release, Ribbon Communications Inc. will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com/press-and-events/events-and-presentations, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-300-8521

Dial-in number (International): 412-317-6026

Instant Telephone Access: Call me™ Password: 5835757

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until November 12, 2020 and can be accessed by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 10149289.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.





