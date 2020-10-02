Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Cherry Creek Mortgage's Cheyenne Branch Celebrates New Location

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's (CCMC) Cheyenne branch held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for their new downtown office on Oct. 1, 2020. The branch, which opened in March 2019, moved into their new space last month and occupies the entire lower level. Thursday's grand opening event brought together the CCMC team, as well as community partners, to celebrate the branch's new location.

CCMC is proud to offer a wide variety of home loans to home buyers and home owners in the greater Cheyenne area. With over 100 years of combined experience, the Cheyenne team, led by Branch Manager Brittany Winges, is highly skilled in creating customized loan options, and they are committed to serving their community. The branch regularly hosts community events and giveaways with an emphasis on supporting small businesses.

"We are so excited to now be located downtown in the heart of the Cheyenne community," said Winges. "We love to give back to our community, and our new location will make it even easier to engage with the people we serve. We look forward to continuing to support the people and businesses of Cheyenne."

At the celebration, guests enjoyed appetizers and beverages at the branch's new location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and officially welcomed CCMC to downtown Cheyenne.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

