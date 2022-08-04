Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center - Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1, 2022 the Chamber SWLA and Economic Alliance sponsored a Ribbon Cutting event for Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center's Lake Charles office location.

Founded by former Medical Oncologist and Hematologist, and bestselling authors, Henry J. "Trip" Goolsby, III, MD and his wife, LeNae Goolsby in 2013, Infinite Health IMC provides the Lake Charles community and Calcasieu Parish with the most progressive approaches to achieving success in health optimization, longevity, and regenerative medicine.

Henry J. "Trip" Goolsby, III, MD Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center

Integrating in the best in traditional medicine with the best in peer-reviewed and evidence-based complimentary modalities is the foundation from which Dr. Goolsby developed his core Four Pillars Approach to Health Optimization Program. This approach takes a comprehensive approach to evaluating and where needed optimizing an individual's nutrition, physical fitness, metabolic, and hormones, along with Goolsby's proprietary mind-body coaching program and book entitled, "Think and Live Longer."

For those suffering from joint pain and inflammation, Infinite Health IMC provides a selection of regenerative therapies designed to stimulate the body's own natural healing process, such as mesenchymal signaling cells, Wharton's Jelly, and/or platelet rich plasma injections.

"It is great to be able to bring the progressive approaches of regenerative and integrative medicine, which have been utilized for many decades along the west and east coasts into our local community and witness daily the amazing successes our patient-partners realize in just a few short months of showing up for themselves and their health. We've seen women and men overcome diabetes, overcome infertility, even walk without the aid of crutches or canes after coming here, many have not just transformed their body, but have also taken our program and transformed other areas of their life," said Cofounder, LeNae Goolsby. "The timing of the ribbon cutting couldn't be better and we are so appreciative of the Chamber SWLA and Economic Alliance for this special event."

For more information about Infinite Health IMC – Lake Charles or Infinite Health IMC – New Orleans, visit the Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center webpage.

