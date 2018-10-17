Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Introduces One Planet Ops to Walnut Creek

The One Planet Ops office in Walnut Creek serves as the global headquarters for the company and its family of businesses. The company views Walnut Creek as a hidden gem that is an often overlooked city in the Bay Area; the city offers a great environment for both building and growing businesses as well as a charming place for employees and their families to live.

With additional offices in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Ukraine, Canada and Australia, One Planet also funds seed and early stage startups that cover a broad spectrum of companies across the tech industry and beyond. One Planet's operating entities all incorporate a powerful combination of business success and social good, of Innovation+Intention.

The open house and networking event will take place at One Planet's office, located at 1820 Bonanza Street in Walnut Creek, between 3:30-6:30 pm with the official ribbon cutting at 5:30 pm. All are welcome. This event is open to all local businesses, entrepreneurs, neighbors and government officials in the community. The celebration will include, food, music, tours of One Planet's renovated open-floor-plan office space and networking with local businesses. As the newest member of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce, One Planet is inviting all Chamber members to attend as well.

"At One Planet we care deeply about our impact on the broader community and certainly the city where we are located," said founder and CEO, Payam Zamani. "We are grateful for the opportunity to operate our global headquarters from Walnut Creek, CA and hope that we can play a valuable role in shaping this area's presence in the overall Bay Area tech community."

About One Planet Ops:

The hybrid tech firm One Planet Ops operates several large online businesses, and makes investments that cover a broad spectrum across the tech world and beyond. One Planet's largest operating business is Buyerlink.com, formerly Reply.com, the leading online marketplace for the acquisition of locally-targeted consumer demand in the automotive, real estate, and home improvement industries. The company also owns and operates MerchantCircle.com, Contractors.com and will soon be launching California.com.

The One Planet Ops portfolio of investments include companies like BestMile, Volans-i, The Real Real, Gro Intelligence, SoulPancake, IronClad and more. One Planet's founder and CEO Payam Zamani co-founded Autoweb.com in 1994, the first online car-buying service. Its successful 1999 IPO reached a market cap of $1.2B.

One Planet Ops has a unique business model—with each investment it makes and every entrepreneurial company it creates, it attempts to build a powerful combination of business success and social good, of Innovation+Intention.

