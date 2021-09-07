Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of South Florida Autism Charter School's New Campus

SFACS started in 2008 with 81 students being taught inside a library in Hialeah and are now in a state-of-the-art facility that sits on 5 acres of land teaching more than 200 students. This is a true demonstration of perseverance and dedication by its Board Members, Principal, Teachers, and Staff with the support of the parents. Special guests will include Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Schools Alberto Carvalho, Carlos Hernandez, Mayor of Hialeah, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz, Dr. Michael Alessandri, Executive Director of the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

After the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the school led by some of the wonderful students at SFACS.

South Florida Autism Charter Schools, Inc., (SFACS), the first charter school in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties that exclusively serves students on the Autism Spectrum. The school was founded in 2008 and has demonstrated academic excellence in an underserved community through science-based, individualized curriculum and free bi-monthly community workshops for family members and caregivers. We are a non-profit organization.

Visit www.sfacs.org for more information.

Find us on social media: instagram.com/sfacs_autism

Facebook: www.facebook.com/southfloridaautismcharterschoolsinc

SOURCE South Florida Autism Charter School

