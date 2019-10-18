Ribbon Employees Participate in Volunteer Activities in More than 15 Countries during "Ribbon Day"
Second Annual Ribbon Day Global Day of Service consists of Ribbon employees assisting and supporting community non-profits and charitable organizations in all regions
Oct 18, 2019, 14:50 ET
WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that its employees around the world will be participating in community volunteer activities as part of the company's second annual Ribbon Day on Friday, October 25. Ribbon Day is a Global Day of Service during which Ribbon team members will spend time assisting and supporting non-profit agencies and organizations in more than15 countries.
"Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is what Ribbon Day is all about and it is one of the many things that make up the unique and special culture of Ribbon," said Petrena Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Ribbon. "The organizations that our team members choose to support have special meaning to them, and it is our opportunity to, in many cases, join forces with colleagues outside of our daily work routines to support great causes and organizations around the world. I could not be prouder to be part of such an awesome experience."
"Ribbon employees have been a partner with Ottawa Community Housing since 2011," said Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing. "We are fortunate to work with them as part of our Corporate Volunteer Program and we are especially honoured that they are working with us on this amazingly large-scale project at 415 MacLaren, where volunteers will help to beautify the building, engage with the community, and improve the lives of residents."
"Ribbon is a great corporation that recognizes the importance of giving back to the community," said Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier, Councillor and Ottawa Community Housing Board Chair. "We are excited to welcome a group of 100 volunteers into the MacLaren community and hope to continue working with them in the future."
For updates on Ribbon Day activities please follow the hashtag #rbbnday.
In addition to numerous individual volunteer activities, following is a list of planned volunteer events in various global regions.
US
- Achievement Center of Texas (Garland, Texas)
- Arbor Hills Nature Preserve (Plano, Texas)
- Genesis Women's Shelter (Dallas, Texas)
- Central Park Conservancy (New York)
- City of Carrollton Environmental Services (Carrollton, Texas)
- Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County (Plano, Texas)
- Durham Life and Science Museum (Durham, North Carolina)
- Feed My Starving Children (Richardson, Texas)
- Feed My Starving Children (Schaumburg, Illinois)
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (North Carolina)
- Health Trust (San Jose, California)
- Hope Reins (North Carolina)
- Honor Flights Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
- House of Hope Ribbon Blanket Donation (Lowell, Massachusetts)
- Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (North Carolina)
- Los Angeles Mission (Los Angeles, California)
- McKinney Community Center (McKinney, Texas)
- Minnie's Food Pantry (Plano, Texas)
- Mustang Creek Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care (Frisco, Texas)
- Plano Animal Shelter (Plano, Texas)
- Plano Community Garden (Plano, Texas)
- Ronald McDonald House (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Second Harvest Food Bank (San Jose, California)
- Seven Presidents Beach Clean-up (Freehold, New Jersey)
- Special Olympics of North Carolina (Morrisville, North Carolina)
- St. Luke's Community House (Nashville, Tennessee)
- The Wish Project (Lowell, Massachusetts)
- Trusted World (Allen and Garland, Texas)
- United Way – Teaming for Technology (North Carolina)
- Westford Conservation Trail Clean-up (Westford, Massachusetts)
- Westford Senior Center elderly yard clean-up (Westford, Massachusetts)
Canada
- Kanata Food Cupboard (Ottawa)
- Maisonette des Parents (Montreal)
- Ottawa-Carleton District School Board – Crystal Bay School for Special Education (Ottawa)
- Ottawa Community Housing (Ottawa)
- Silver Spring Farm (Ottawa)
- The Debra Dynes Family House (Ottawa)
- The Ottawa Mission (Ottawa)
- The Shepherds of Good Hope (Ottawa)
- The Peace Ranch (Toronto)
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
- Business Run Charity – Relay for Cancer Research (Prague, Czech Republic)
- Fundaciȯn Gil Gayarre (Madrid, Spain)
- Galway Hospice (Galway, Ireland)
- Internationales Kinderhaus (Frankfurt, Germany)
- Local Park Clean-up (Maidenhead, England)
- Municipal Area Clean-up (Moscow, Russia)
- Team Volunteer Event (Swindon, England)
Asia Pacific
- Andrew Charity Association Food Bank (Taipei)
- Cross Roads Foundation (Hong Kong)
- Food Bank (Tokyo, Japan)
- Make a Wish Foundation India (Mumbai, India)
- New South Wales Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Society (Sydney, Australia)
- Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind (Taking place November 7th) (Bangalore, India)
- UrbanR Recycle (Kuala Lumpur)
- Willing Hearts Food Bank (Singapore)
Caribbean and Latin America
- Blooders ONG (Mexico City, Mexico)
- C.E.U. - Companheiros Espíritas Unidos (São Paulo, Brazil)
- Lar Batista Esperança (São Paulo, Brazil)
