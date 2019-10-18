Ribbon Employees Participate in Volunteer Activities in More than 15 Countries during "Ribbon Day"

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that its employees around the world will be participating in community volunteer activities as part of the company's second annual Ribbon Day on Friday, October 25. Ribbon Day is a Global Day of Service during which Ribbon team members will spend time assisting and supporting non-profit agencies and organizations in more than15 countries.

"Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is what Ribbon Day is all about and it is one of the many things that make up the unique and special culture of Ribbon," said Petrena Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Ribbon. "The organizations that our team members choose to support have special meaning to them, and it is our opportunity to, in many cases, join forces with colleagues outside of our daily work routines to support great causes and organizations around the world. I could not be prouder to be part of such an awesome experience."

"Ribbon employees have been a partner with Ottawa Community Housing since 2011," said Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing. "We are fortunate to work with them as part of our Corporate Volunteer Program and we are especially honoured that they are working with us on this amazingly large-scale project at 415 MacLaren, where volunteers will help to beautify the building, engage with the community, and improve the lives of residents."

"Ribbon is a great corporation that recognizes the importance of giving back to the community," said Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier, Councillor and Ottawa Community Housing Board Chair. "We are excited to welcome a group of 100 volunteers into the MacLaren community and hope to continue working with them in the future."

For updates on Ribbon Day activities please follow the hashtag #rbbnday.

In addition to numerous individual volunteer activities, following is a list of planned volunteer events in various global regions.

US

Canada

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Caribbean and Latin America

