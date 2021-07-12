Ribbon Launches Ribbon Connect in Australia and New Zealand for Microsoft Teams Voice Calling

Enables partners and customers to accelerate deployments of Microsoft calling services in Teams & offers richer options to migrate PBXs

SYDNEY, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the availability of its Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution in Australia and New Zealand. Ribbon Connect enables service providers, value-added resellers and systems integrators to use Direct Routing to quickly and seamlessly add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communications (UC) platforms in the world, with more than 145 million users.

"We are actively seeking to expand our partner network in the key ANZ market for Ribbon Connect," said Robert Inshaw, Senior Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Ribbon. "We believe there is a significant upside opportunity for resellers by working closely with organisations which initially deployed Microsoft Teams for video conferencing, often as a response to COVID, and are now ready to extend Teams' value by connecting users to the PSTN. Native Teams calling makes employees more accessible to customers and partners, no matter where they work. Ribbon Connect is sold as a per user, per month service with no minimum commitments and no hardware/software to deploy and manage. It reduces the friction to sell, deploy and support Teams calling, making it an attractive option for the partner ecosystem."

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines to Microsoft Teams. The solution includes rich integration options that allow it to work in concert with an existing PBX/phone systems and contact centres. This enables organizations to operate some elements of a legacy system in parallel with Teams, allowing them to best manage existing investments or business processes until they are migrated. The service runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud and includes a fully automated deployment process that reduces multiple days of planning, configuration and deployment into a single button click as well as an industry-leading set of security features.

Ribbon Connect is delivered on a per-user consumption basis, enabling a range of organisations, including contact centres, to scale up or down to match usage levels, including for seasonal workforce or business fluctuations in industries where demand and external factors impact workforce levels, such as tourism, the public sector and financial services.

Ribbon Connect Benefits:

Simple Partner-focused Business Model: Increases Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while removing migration barriers

Easy to Buy: Customers can buy Ribbon Connect on a per-user subscription basis

Convenience: Helps customers avoid number porting or downtime

Expands Customer Base: Easily attract new customers and retain existing ones who are looking for Microsoft Teams calling capabilities

Minimal Support: The solution can be deployed in minutes with no hardware or software to manage

