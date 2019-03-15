Ribbon Showcases Enhanced Microsoft Teams Solutions and New Software Running on AWS and Microsoft Public Clouds at Enterprise Connect

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will be featuring several newly enhanced solutions designed to deliver enterprises advanced communications capabilities at Enterprise Connect, which takes place March 18 - 21, in Orlando. Featured demonstrations include recently certified session software solutions for Microsoft Teams, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a new Microsoft Azure Marketplace public cloud offering.

Also on display will be Ribbon's cloud-based Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), which allows enterprises to leverage advanced white label self-service communications Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), such as voice, video or text or pre-built apps that they can quickly embed into website and business processes. In addition, Ribbon's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based analytics and security products will be featured.

"Our enterprise offerings are a significant and growing part of our revenue and we are committed to bringing to market best-in-class, software-based solutions that can be delivered in any cloud environment, whether public, private or hybrid," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Ribbon's enterprise solutions are in use by some of the world's largest enterprises, service providers and software vendors. We are excited to demonstrate our newly certified and enhanced solutions to a very captive audience at Enterprise Connect."

The following solutions will be on display at Ribbon's booth #811during Enterprise Connect.

Newly enhanced solution that delivers enterprises reliable, faster adoption options for Microsoft Teams .

. Session Border Controller powering new AWS offering – Ribbon's market-leading SBC is powering a new collaboration offering from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

– Ribbon's market-leading SBC is powering a new collaboration offering from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Session Border Controller Software Edition (SWe) Lite general availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace - The virtualized enterprise SBC delivers small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) cost-effective, advanced Unified Communications (UC), collaboration and security capabilities, now from the Azure Marketplace.

The virtualized enterprise SBC delivers small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) cost-effective, advanced Unified Communications (UC), collaboration and security capabilities, now from the Azure Marketplace. Kandy Communications Platform as a Service - The white label CPaaS allows CSPs to leverage their inherent branding, billing, infrastructure and relationship advantages to quickly offer innovative communications services to enterprises that drive digital transformation through low or no-code apps.

The white label CPaaS allows CSPs to leverage their inherent branding, billing, infrastructure and relationship advantages to quickly offer innovative communications services to enterprises that drive digital transformation through low or no-code apps. AI-based Analytics and Security Solutions – Ribbon's AI and ML-based analytics and security solutions have already been deployed by many enterprises, delivering advanced protection and prescriptive insights on network performance.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

