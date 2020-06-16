Ribbon's Crystal Ferreira Recognized as one of CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

Honorees selected for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel

WESTFORD, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Crystal Ferreira, Ribbon's Vice President, Channel Sales and Programs, to its 2020 Women of the Channel list, which recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

"Crystal's deep understanding of the partner ecosystem and sharp focus on fostering healthy partnerships are key to our effective engagement with the channel," said Bruce McClelland, CEO and President, Ribbon. "I'm so pleased to see her leadership and accomplishments being recognized – congratulations on a job well done."

"It's an honor to be included on this list along with other leaders who are passionate about the advancement of our industry and its success," said Ms. Ferreira. "Our partners are a key element of that success as they continue to solve the problems of our shared customers in a rapidly evolving, increasingly cloud-centric landscape, and we're proud to offer them the solutions and support they need to execute."

Ribbon powers many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, our cloud-native solutions deliver secure, intelligent real-time communications solutions for the cloud network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's portfolio supports System Integrators, Managed Service Providers and Value Added Resellers in delivering best in class solutions to their customers.

"We have a tremendous relationship with Ribbon and Crystal has been an integral part of that," said Scott Klemm, Executive Vice President, Ten4. "As a company that is radically changing the way businesses connect, we require the kind of expertise and deep understanding of the Channel that Ribbon and Crystal offer. I'm not at all surprised to see her honored once again."

"CRN's 2020 women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company. We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list is available at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

