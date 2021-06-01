Ribbon's Innovative 400G ZR+ Solution Changes Optical Transport Economics

Market-leading offer optimized for metro and long-haul applications

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced its new TM400_2 line card. Part of the Apollo optical networking portfolio, the TM400_2 leverages 400G ZR+, a disruptive technology that incorporates pluggables to deliver improved economics and flexibility.

"Operators now have the option to build their optical transport systems with multiple 400G lanes, increasing cost efficiencies and network flexibility over embedded optical solutions," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President, Dell'Oro Group. "This innovation is well-timed to prepare for the rise of 400GbE transport as the next dominant load being carried over optical networks."

The TM400_2 delivers 400G optical transmission using standard and interoperable CFP2 DCO (Digital Coherent Optic) pluggables, optimized for transport over CDC (Colorless Directionless Contentionless) ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer) networks, in either independent wavelength or dual carrier modes. Leveraging multiple wavelengths allows for longer transmission distances than what embedded 800G solutions, often reliant on costly proprietary technology, can achieve with a single wavelength.

In independent wavelength mode, the TM400_2 uses two 400G wavelengths to provide significant cost efficiencies compared to a single 800G embedded solution for metro applications.

In dual carrier mode, the TM400_2 combines two high-performance 200G wavelengths to provide a 400G channel for long haul applications, delivering superior cost performance to current embedded solutions.

"With traffic loads increasing, our customers are looking for a revolutionary transport solution that meets today's and tomorrow's needs," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We're proud to be the first to market with this flexible, cost-effective solution."

