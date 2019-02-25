Ribbon's Session Border Controller on Amazon Web Services Fuels CommChoice's New Teams SIPConnect Collaboration Offering

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that CommsChoice Group (ASX:CCG), a global leader in connecting businesses to the cloud, has upgraded to the latest release of Ribbon's session software solutions with the Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch its new Teams SIPConnect offering. Teams SIPConnect allows CommsChoice to expand its capacity, extend its global reach, and deliver new revenue-generating cloud-based communications collaboration offerings to the APAC business market and beyond, including Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams.

"Launching Teams SIPConnect further enhances our Connect, Collaborate and Manage product portfolio, while reinforcing our strategy to future-proof our technology offerings and underpin our brand promise to simplify our customers' journey to the cloud," said Tristan Plummer, Chief Technology Officer for CommsChoice. "Ribbon's technology is at the core of our business not only because it allows us to deliver our customers advanced communications capabilities by connecting to any SIP-based system, but also because of its proven reliability. Leveraging their SBC software to power our new offering on AWS was an easy choice."

"We have a built a great partnership with CommsChoice and are proud to help them continue to deliver innovative communications solutions to their rapidly expanding customer base," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer for Ribbon. "CommChoice's recent upgrade to our SBC SWe on AWS allows them to enhance their offerings with advanced, flexible, cost-effective and secure calling capabilities that promote workplace collaboration and productivity inside the Microsoft Teams environment."

Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams leverages SBCs to connect legacy systems and endpoints to calling in the Microsoft Teams collaboration environment. Ribbon was one of the first SBC vendors officially certified by Microsoft to provide Direct Routing functionality. The SBC SWe on AWS is part of Ribbon's mobility portfolio that will be on display at Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain February 25 -28. Visit Ribbon at Mobile World Congress in Hall 2 Stand 2L10.

Ribbon Chief Technology Officer Kevin Riley will deliver a presentation, Migrating and Securing Real-time Communications on AWS, on Tuesday, February 26 at 4 pm CET in CC1.3 in the South Hall, as part of the AWS Partner Solutions Speaker Series at Mobile World Congress.

Key Takeaways:

CommsChoice has upgraded to the latest release of Ribbon's session software solutions with the SBC SWe on Amazon Web Services to launch its new Teams SIPConnect offering.

Ribbon's SBC SWe on AWS allows CommsChoice to expand its capacity, extend its reach, and deliver new revenue-generating cloud-based communications collaboration offerings to its growing global business market.

Teams SIPConnect allows CommsChoice to enhance workplace collaboration and productivity by delivering advanced voice services to any SIP-based system inside Microsoft Teams.

CommsChoice selected Ribbon's SBC SWe on AWS to power its solution because of its proven reliability and because Ribbon was one of the first vendors certified to deliver Direct Routing voice capabilities to Microsoft Teams.

The SBC SWe on AWS is a key part of Ribbon's mobility portfolio and will be on display at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona , February 25 -28 .

About CommsChoice

CommsChoice provides a fresh approach to innovative, vendor neutral managed network services and hosted voice for ANZ businesses to optimize costs and improve performance. CommsChoice's proven onboarding capability, experience and service delivery help link our business customers to their customers. All of this allows CommsChoice's customers to focus on their core business and grow. To learn more visit www.commschoice.com.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

