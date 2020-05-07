RIBUS, Inc. & Innovative Proteins USA in New Acquisition - Innovative Production USA

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBUS, Inc. announced they have joined forces with Innovative Proteins USA to purchase a manufacturing plant in Galesburg, IL on April 22nd, 2020 operating as Innovative Production USA. The group purchased the manufacturing site from J. Rettenmaier USA LP and are eager to renovate and begin production soon. Innovative Production USA is focused on high-quality ingredient manufacturing for both the food and dietary supplement industries.

RIBUS was founded in 1992 as a functional ingredient manufacturing company, supplying natural and organic rice-based ingredients to companies around the world. As the "Original Clean Label Ingredient Company", RIBUS produces non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan and gluten-free ingredients for the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement sectors. RIBUS, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, but has an internal staff of dedicated experts throughout the country, alongside a robust system of brokers and distributors worldwide.

"This new location allows us to better align our production schedules with customers' demands in a growing market," said Steve Peirce, RIBUS President. "Through strategic initiatives like this we can remain a leading clean label ingredient provider and continue to offer outstanding customer service for our current and future customers."

Innovative Proteins USA is South Dakota-based company focused on converting sustainably grown agricultural inputs into value-added, proprietary plant-based proteins and specialty ingredients. Innovative Proteins USA has a focus on "Innovating Food for the Future", which aligns with high growth industry segments that continue to emerge in the constantly changing market. Innovative Proteins USA's products are sold directly to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, as well as distributed through a national network of business to business relationships.

Innovative Proteins USA President, Tim Foster, welcomes this new venture to continue to advance growing business relationships in a city close to his heart. "I have had a great set of life experiences, which started right here in Galesburg," said Tim Foster, President of Innovative Proteins USA. "Here I am in a position to guide this company right back to a place that meant a great deal to me. An environment where I built my life, family and career, which gave me the confidence to chase industry opportunities across the world over the past 45 years."

The new ownership will be mutually beneficial for all parties involved, including Knox County residents. The new facility plans to hire between 25 and 45 new positions within the first 24 months of operation. The creation of jobs along with capital to renovate an existing building should aid the local economy at such a crucial time for the community at-large.

"We are delighted to join forces with a like-minded company who has a focus on growing and emerging trends that are here to stay. Both parties plan to fully leverage all capabilities, knowledge and expertise from one another throughout the process," said Steve Peirce, President of RIBUS.

