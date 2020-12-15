Ricardo Canales's new book Más Allá de Mi Verdad, a potent narrative that shares insights on life and its perceived tenets of human consciousness

Ricardo said this about his book: "In groups of related people—whether in religions, artists, sports, etc.—highly influenced by the laws, the adrenaline spill is guaranteed, and time as well as space seem to shrink.

All this contributes to the development, projection, and exchange of knowledge, aspirations, and experiences such as the flowering and maturation of ideas. The actions of these groups favor the improvement of behavior.

The affective aspect whose most beautiful seal is love as a great fruit of the community experience makes the human the possibility of rising and the simplest detail and the humblest delivery gives life a transcendental essence of delivery as a manifestation of the greatness of that law inscribed deep down by the actions of conscience."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Canales's new book Más Allá de Mi Verdad will fill the readers with wisdom and teach them the importance of achieving purpose in life.

Consumers who wish to know and understand certain truths pertaining to life and the human collective can purchase Más Allá de Mi Verdad in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

