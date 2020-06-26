Ricardo López Ruiz's new book El Camino a la Vida Eterna, a comprehensive discussion of the Bible that inspires eternal life and a deeper understanding of God' will

Ricardo said this about his book: "In the Bible is found the power that can deliver the evil that threatens. The good thing now is that in a few pages and in a short time, you understand what the Spirit of God produces for those who fulfill his laws, norms, and decrees. Also, in a poetic way, they know the Law to which those who do not obey it are subject, that matter is corruptible and Spirit incorruptible, to practice the faith with facts so it is worth, the truth to set you free, to be faithful so God does not abandon you, the perfect love for you to be happy, to be powerful but humble. You will be able to lift your forehead, you will have peace, and you will reap justice. You can be happy, and you will not lack anything. You will know the eternal life that is God."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo López Ruiz's new book El Camino a la Vida Eterna will instill resounding spiritual wisdom to readers that will aid in discerning God's purpose through his Holy Word.

Consumers who wish to strengthen their faith and conviction in the Lord can purchase El Camino a la Vida Eterna in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

