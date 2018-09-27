Ricci Law Firm is Helping Feed North Carolinians Displaced by Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE N.C., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hurricane Florence Leaves Thousands Displaced

Since Hurricane Florence barreled into North Carolina and dumped more than 30 inches of rain, thousands of homes are under water and even more people have been displaced due to flooding. In some areas of North and South Carolina, flood waters are as much as 10 feet deep. As a result of the ongoing severe weather, more than 35 people have died and 340,000 more remain without power and access to food.

We Are Participating in Relief Efforts in North Carolina

Many aid organizations, prominent citizens, businesses, and other members of the community are pitching in to help alleviate the hardship experienced by people in North Carolina.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has recently hosted a food drive in order to help those living in areas affected by Hurricane Florence in September by providing free meals.

At the Ricci Law Firm, we have had the pleasure of being part of these relief efforts. Lead Attorney Brian Ricci donated $2,500 to the cause, which will be used to fund 12,500 meals for people who have been displaced or forced out of their homes due to flooding and severe weather. We are proud to serve our community in this way and urge our friends and neighbors to join us in serving those in need during this time.

We Serve Injured People in North Carolina

At Ricci Law Firm, we serve people who have been injured on the job or injured due to the negligence of others. We work hard day in and day out to help people like you obtain fair compensation for their suffering, especially when someone else is responsible. If you've been involved in an accident or sustained a work-related injury, allow us to be your advocates during this time.

We can also help you handle matters of Social Security, wrongful death, death benefits, and more.

Call 252-285-4081 today or send us a message to speak to a member of our team.

