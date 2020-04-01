Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry Donates PPE to 3 North Carolina Hospitals

"This is an unprecedented time in history, and we need to act now to support our communities. We are treating people with emergency dental needs, trying to do our part to keep them out of emergency rooms so that the hospital beds can be used to help treat the virus. As healthcare providers ourselves, we understand the need for proper protection as it keeps the medical teams and their patients safe," said Dr. Michael Riccobene, CEO of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry.

During the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, hospitals around the country are experiencing drastic shortages of key protective equipment for their staff when treating possible infected patients. With an increase of patients being admitted into hospitals, current supplies do not cover the demand healthcare workers are experiencing. Medical masks and gloves are designed to be used once, and with hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 reported every day, supplies are dangerously low. Donations like the one provided by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry support hospital healthcare workers, allowing them to stay safe while they treat patients.

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is a team of leading dentists serving patients all over North Carolina for 20 years. With 30+ practices throughout the state, patients can receive comprehensive and compassionate dental care close to home. Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry provides state-of-the-art dental technology to support their effective dental treatments, including digital x-rays and intraoral cameras. Patients can find an extensive offering of services for their needs, like Invisalign®, pediatric dentistry, dental implants, and implant supported dentures. The team of doctors and staff are dedicated to the community and continually volunteer, make donations and support locals. To learn more about Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, visit www.brushandfloss.com to make an appointment or find a location.

