Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry Hosts Riccobene Smiles on Us - A Day of Charitable Dentistry in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is proud to announce "Smiles on Us Dental Day" in Wilmington, NC, where they will provide complimentary dental services to the local community Saturday, February 27th from 8am - 1pm. The event, which is open to the public, will be hosted at their Monkey Junction practice located at 6132 Carolina Beach Rd.

Dr. Adrian Soto, Dr. Michelle Holmes, Dr. Adam Roberts, Dr. Steve Regnier, Dr. Tracy Espinosa and Dr. Michael Riccobene will provide complimentary emergency treatment including, fillings, extractions and more based on individual patient needs. The Riccobene Associates dental team will provide these services on a first-come, first-serve basis; attendees are advised to arrive early to secure their opportunity.

Dr. Michael Riccobene, founder of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, is passionate about the communities he serves and says giving back is a big strand of the dental group's DNA.

"We are excited and honored to be hosting our first Riccobene Smiles on Us Dental Day in Wilmington," said Dr. Riccobene. "This event allows us to give back to our community and help individuals who are in pain or need a service that they would otherwise be unable to afford. Our team is prepared for a big day of community service and we look forward to making a big impact in the Wilmington community."

ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY: Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 75+ dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 30+ high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care. For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/

