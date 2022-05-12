Rice Cakes Market size to Increase by USD 540.61 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks Inc., and Lundberg Family Farms | Technavio

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from rice cakes market study

Rice cakes market size to increase by USD 540.61 million at 4.06% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 4.06% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 3.45% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

53% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Brown rice cakes segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Vital Health Foods.

Rice Cakes Market: Key segment analysis

The brown rice cakes segment will generate maximum growth in terms of revenue. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the consumption of brown rice such as reduced cholesterol levels. In addition, increasing number of new product launches and continuous product innovations will contribute to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Rice Cakes Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The rice cakes market is driven by the increasing demand for healthier snack varieties such as rice cakes. Rice cakes are produced using natural ingredients. Hence, consumers do not have to worry about artificial flavors or the presence of gluten. Besides, the increasing consumer demand for healthier snacks is driving food and beverage manufacturers to introduce a variety of healthier snack options, including rice cakes. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global rice cakes market.

"Although the growing retail landscape and rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles will further boost the market growth, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, frost, and pestilence that affect the production of rice might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The rice cakes market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the rice cakes market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the rice cakes market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the rice cakes market?

Rice Cakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 540.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Vital Health Foods Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

