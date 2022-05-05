Rice Flour Market Size to Grow by USD 339.63 Million | 64% of the growth will originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Rice Flour Market Segment Highlights

Application

Bakery And Confectionery: The bakery and confectionery application segment held the largest rice flour market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The demand for rice flour has increased because of the higher demand for healthy flour from bakeries and ready-to-eat food manufacturers. This is due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers who expect pizzas, burgers, and other fast foods to contain healthy flour alternatives in the doughs.

The bakery and confectionery application segment held the largest rice flour market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The demand for rice flour has increased because of the higher demand for healthy flour from bakeries and ready-to-eat food manufacturers. This is due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers who expect pizzas, burgers, and other fast foods to contain healthy flour alternatives in the doughs.

Breakfast Foods



Baby Food



Others

Geography

APAC: 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for the rice flour market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods will facilitate the rice flour market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for the rice flour market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods will facilitate the rice flour market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Download Sample Report Copy for more insights on each contributing segment

Rice Flour Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ardent Mills LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Bangkok Inter Food Co. Ltd., Belourthe SA, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd., Caremoli SpA, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Koda Farms Inc., Kroner Starke GmbH, Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd., Shree Bhagwati Flour and Foods Pvt. Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Soufflet Group, Wai Yee Hong Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., and Woodland Foods Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the companies in the market are engaged in launching innovative solutions and products to meet the evolving end-user requirements. For instance, Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd. offers rice flour namely, Finest rice flour, which has a high starch content and contains hypoallergenic proteins. Associated British Foods plc offers gluten-free rice flour which is able to provide very specific functionality based on the amylose to amylopectin starch composition ratio. Caremoli SpA offers rice flour under the brand name, Carerice.

Get your Sample copy to learn more about the market share of each contributing vendor

Rice Flour Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global rice flour market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rice flour market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rice flour market report covers the following areas:

Rice Flour Market size

Rice Flour Market trends

Rice Flour Market industry analysis

Download Sample Report to know more about the scope of the report

Rice Flour Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rice flour market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rice flour market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rice flour market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice flour market vendors

Related Reports:



Packaged Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Flours Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corn Flour Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Banana Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rice Flour Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 339.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ardent Mills LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Bangkok Inter Food Co. Ltd., Belourthe SA, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd., Caremoli SpA, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Koda Farms Inc., Kroner Starke GmbH, Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd., Shree Bhagwati Flour and Foods Pvt. Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Soufflet Group, Wai Yee Hong Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Breakfast foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Breakfast foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Breakfast foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Breakfast foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Breakfast foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Baby food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Baby food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Baby food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 97: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.4 Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Caremoli SpA

Exhibit 104: Caremoli SpA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Caremoli SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Caremoli SpA - Key offerings

10.6 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 107: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 108: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 111: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kroner Starke GmbH

Starke GmbH Exhibit 116: Kroner Starke GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Kroner Starke GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Kroner Starke GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 122: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Soufflet Group

Exhibit 127: The Soufflet Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Soufflet Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: The Soufflet Group - Key offerings

10.12 Whitworth Bros . Ltd.

. Ltd. Exhibit 130: Whitworth Bros . Ltd. - Overview

. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 131: Whitworth Bros . Ltd. - Product / Service

. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Whitworth Bros . Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio