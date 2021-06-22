Rice milling machinery market to grow by USD 119.84 million|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 22, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice milling machinery market is set to grow by USD 119.84 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ag Growth International Inc., Alvan Blanch Development Co., Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd., GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of rice processing plants will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rice Milling Machinery Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Horizontal Roller Rice Milling Machinery
- Vertical Roller Rice Milling Machinery
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the rice milling machinery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ag Growth International Inc., Alvan Blanch Development Co., Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd., GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Rice Milling Machinery Market size
- Rice Milling Machinery Market trends
- Rice Milling Machinery Market industry analysis
The growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the nutrient deficiency in milled rice compared with other rice types may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rice milling machinery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rice milling machinery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rice milling machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rice milling machinery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice milling machinery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Horizontal roller rice milling machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vertical roller rice milling machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ag Growth International Inc.
- Alvan Blanch Development Co.
- Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd.
- GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
- Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Satake Corp.
- Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
