Rice Milling Machinery Market to Grow by USD 151.20 Mn | Demand for Certified Rice Milling Machinery to Boost Growth | Technavio

The demand for certified rice milling machinery and the rising focus on increasing the shelf life of rice will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing availability of pre-used models of rice milling machinery, diverse climatic conditions affecting rice production, and nutrient deficiency in milled rice compared with other rice types will challenge the growth of the market.

Rice Milling Machinery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Rice Milling Machinery Market is segmented as below:

Product

Horizontal Roller



Vertical Roller

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By product, the market witnessed maximum demand for horizontal roller milling machines in 2020. The economical advantages offered by horizontal roller milling machines are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will emerge as the largest market for rice milling machinery. The region currently holds 83% of the global market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the key markets for rice milling machinery in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries.

Rice Milling Machinery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rice Milling Machinery Market, including some of the vendors such as Ag Growth International Inc., Alvan Blanch Development Co., Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd., GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Rice Milling Machinery Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Rice Milling Machinery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist rice milling machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rice milling machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rice milling machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice milling machinery market vendors

Related Reports:

Connected Agriculture Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Drip Irrigation Systems Market by End-user, Dripper Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rice Milling Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 151.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 83% Key consumer countries China, India, Indonesia, US, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ag Growth International Inc., Alvan Blanch Development Co., Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd., GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio