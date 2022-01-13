Rice Milling Market in India to grow by USD 49.43 mn from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd. & G.S International |17000+ Technavio Report

The rice milling market in India covers the following areas:

Rice milling market in India - Driver

The milling process provides additional benefits for rice processing plants. The husk, bran, and germ layers are removed to varying degrees during milling. The goal of milling is to remove as much colored bran and germ as possible. The quantity of bran remaining on the grain surface after milling is defined as the milling degree, where the degree of milling can vary based on grain hardness, size, shape, depth of surface ridges, and bran thickness. A high milling degree indicates a high quality of rice. Milled rice stays fresh for much longer periods than un-milled varieties when stored under suitable conditions (avoiding exposure to moisture and air). Therefore, rice milling machinery plays a key role in increasing the shelf life of rice and reducing loss due to spoilage. Milled rice also requires lesser cooking time compared with other rice types. Therefore, the rising focus of rice processing plants to increase the shelf life of rice may positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Rice milling market in India - Challenge

The milling of rice can also remove nutrition, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The nutrient proximate such as energy, protein, carbohydrate, sugar, calcium, iron, sodium, and fatty acids are also lesser in milled rice compared with un-milled rice. Thus, milled rice is mainly a source of carbohydrates and proteins. On the other hand, un-milled rice, which is sold as a grain, is a source of dietary fiber. It also contains vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid), vitamin B6, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, zinc, and copper. The nutritional content of milled rice needs to be enhanced by adding minerals and vitamins through an enrichment process. This may increase the price of milled rice compared with un-milled rice. The consumption of food products such as whole grains also offers improved health benefits. The increased fiber content in un-milled rice can eliminate toxic substances from the body. Therefore, the higher nutritional content in un-milled rice, such as brown rice, may affect the demand for milled rice among consumers and is likely to affect the growth of the rice milling market in India during the forecast period.

Rice milling market in India - Segmentation

The Rice Milling Market In India is segmented by Market Landscape (50 ton, 50-150 ton, and above 150 ton) and Application (commercial and home use). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The rice milling market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Buhler AG

Fowler Westrup ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. G.S International

GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.

Patker Engineers

Perfect Equipments

Satake Corp.

Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Rice Milling Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd., G.S International, GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.., Patker Engineers, Perfect Equipments, Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

