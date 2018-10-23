"Rice Pounding with Sumo Wrestlers" Event at Park Hotel Tokyo to Celebrate New Year

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo announced on November 6 that it will be holding a New Year's event "Mochitsuki (pounding rice into rice cake) with Sumo Wrestlers" on January 1, 2019.

The event at Park Hotel Tokyo will offer guests an opportunity to celebrate the New Year in a uniquely Japanese style. Active sumo wrestlers will be invited to the event, and guests can enjoy a powerful "mochitsuki" demonstration in the lobby. Guests are welcome to the event without any fee, and also experience "mochitsuki" for themselves.

In addition, "osechi," traditional food served during the New Year in Japan, will be available in the breakfast buffet at ART Lounge for one day only. Several dishes regarded as bringing good luck will be prepared, and guests can enjoy them at no additional charge.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said:

"We will introduce some of the many Japanese New Year traditions in this event. We hope to celebrate and enjoy a wonderful New Year together with all our guests."

Park Hotel Tokyo Hotel Manager Atsushi Ono said:

"Let's celebrate the New Year together with sumo wrestlers, traditional symbols of fortune. It will definitely bring a good year."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes that guests can take this opportunity to learn about Japanese New Year traditions and celebrate a wonderful New Year together.

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with the concept, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of the stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

