RiceBran Technologies to Host Q1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5th at 4:30 PM EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran and a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products, today announced that Mr. Brent Rystrom, Chief Executive Officer & President of RBT, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Also joining Mr. Rystrom on the call from management will be Todd Mitchell – Chief Financial Officer.

The call information is as follows:

Date: May 5, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Direct Dial-in number for US/ Canada : ( 856) 344-9283

Toll Free Dial-in number for US/ Canada : (866) 288-0540

Dial-In number for international callers: (856) 344-9283

Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Q1 2020 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139636.

The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139636.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

+(732)410-9810

[email protected]

SOURCE RiceBran Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ricebrantech.com/

