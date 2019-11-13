Rich Babineau Joins Mediant as New Director of Fund Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations and funds, has appointed Rich Babineau, director of Fund Solutions. In his new role, Babineau oversees the delivery of Mediant solutions to the fund industry that help clients achieve successful proxy outcomes and effective shareholder communications.

"We are delighted to have Rich join the Mediant team," said Sherry Moreland, president and COO. "Our success is driven by our talented and ambitious employees and Rich's wealth of experience in the fund industry as well as his entrepreneurial drive will help position us for future growth."

Over his 25-plus years in the financial services industry, Babineau's primary focus has been mutual fund proxy solicitation services and shareholder/advisor communications. He also brings to Mediant previous leadership experience in financial technology. Prior to joining the company, he managed corporate issuer business development programs at Georgeson LLC, designing and executing successful solicitation strategies to support long-term corporate governance goals. In addition, he worked at D.F. King & Co., John Hancock Signature Services and Putnam Investments.

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle – from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing services, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

